CVS to layoff 5,000 employees

CVS has announced the layoffs of about 5,000 employees.

CVS has announced that it will be laying off about 5,000 employees.

The company told CNN that the positions affected will be “non-customer facing” and consist mostly of corporate staff.

CVS said that it is “evolving to adapt to new consumer health needs and expectations” and that it “must take difficult steps to reduce expenses.”

Laid-off employees will get severance pay, benefits and job placement services, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The layoffs aren’t the only changes CVS is making. It will also cut travel expenses and the use of consultants and vendors, according to the newspaper.

Fox Business reported that CVS has more than 30,000 employees. It has more than 9,000 locations and 1,100 walk-in clinics in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.