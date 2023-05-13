Customs officers seize counterfeit purses at Buffalo port of entry

Fake purse: Customs officials intercepted shipments of bogus purses this week at the U.S. border near Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Customs officers thwarted would-be counterfeiters in time for Mother’s Day, seizing several designer purses that had bogus trademarks.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry in upstate New York near Buffalo seized several designer purses.

The agents inspected multiple parcels that came from the shipper, according to the news release. Each parcel contained a fake designer purse.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that if the purses had been legitimate, the total manufacturer suggested retail price would have been approximately $14,460.

“As we approach Mother’s Day, our officers continue to do an amazing job targeting shipments and identifying violations,” Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said in a statement. “CBP plays a vital role in protecting consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items. These products have economic impacts, legal implications and can pose a risk to the health and safety of the American people.”