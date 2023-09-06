Customs officers seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine

Drugs seized: Agents confiscated packages of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine on Friday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

HIDALGO, Texas — Customs officers seized more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge on Friday encountered a black Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico.

A customs officer referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection, and agents discovered 38 packages of alleged cocaine and 12 packages of alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle, according to the news release.

The packages of cocaine weighed 94.22 pounds, while there were 27.51 pounds of meth, customs agents said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimated that the street value of the narcotics was $1,504,000.

The driver of the SUV was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and began a criminal probe, the agency said. The drugs and narcotics were seized by agents.

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” Carlos Rodriguez, port director for Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in a statement.