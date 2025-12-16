A Crazy Lineup of Rock Royalty Played the Coolest Corporate Gig Ever!

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Musicians Duff McKagan (L) and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter)
By Ethan

Corporate conventions and national meetings have often spent ridiculous amounts of money on the entertainment for the team members. More than likely your favorite musician, comedian, and actor have all done a corporate gig of some kind at some point.

What’s going viral right now are the pics and vids from a seriously huge corporate gig thrown by Eldridge Industries. Their chairman Todd Boehly is worth somewhere around 9 billions dollars. So when it came to the talent for his company’s holiday party he pulled out all the stops.

This lineup featured Yungblud, Slash, Duff McKagan, Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Bruno Mars, and more!

Here are some of the videos from what will go down as the coolest company party this year, possibly of all time...

