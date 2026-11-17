FILE PHOTO: Cristo Fernández attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026, in West Hollywood, California. The actor ended up on an unexpected road trip with a couple from Missouri after the nationwide air traffic shutdown. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

The nationwide air traffic shutdown led to a Missouri couple having a brush with stardom.

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KMBC reported that Mary and Steve Brennell were stuck at the airport in Dallas like so many others. They had been traveling in Portugal and were returning home.

They went to an airport bar when their flight was canceled.

Steve Brennell told KMBC, “I noticed the young man at the table next to us. He looked up and smiled. I looked and smiled at him, and the guy had such a contagious smile that I recognized the smile immediately, and then his face. And it was this guy from ‘Ted Lasso.’”

Steve told his wife a simple phrase when she got back to the table.

“Actually, when I got back to the table, Steve said, ‘Football is life!’” Mary Brennell told the news station.

Turns out it was Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas, on “Ted Lasso.”

“I waited for him to finish his dinner before I went over and bothered him, and sure enough, he smiled,” Mary Brennell told KMBC. “And yeah, we started talking.”

He was also trying to get to Kansas City, so the couple asked the actor if he wanted to ride with them, and he said yes. They were able to rent a car- the last one-way rental available and they started their 8-hour road trip. Steve Brennell drove the first half, then Fernández took over for the second half.

Fernández and the Brennells made it in time for the actor to take the stage as a surprise guest at Jason Sudeikis’ fundraiser, Thundergong!

The Brennells were called out on stage and were able to get photos with Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt, along with Fernández’s sister, Paloma Cinco, who played his on-screen sister on the television show as well, KMBC reported.

In May, Fernández made his life imitate art when he signed a pro soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC after an “extensive” two-month trial, ABC News reported at the time. He had been a youth soccer player for the Mexican club Tecos FC, but was injured when he was 15 and had to leave the sport.

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