Costco to scan membership cards before customers enter store

Costco card

Check-in change FILE PHOTO: Costco is changing how customers access the stores. (MKPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Costco is changing the way its members can enter its stores. There will be no more quick flashes of the card to show an awaiting employee.

Read more trending news

The retailer will be rolling out card scanners to check that the person using the membership card to get in is the person who is on the account, CNN reported.

“Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door at your local warehouse,” Costco said in a statement. “Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR code against the scanner.”

If your card does not have a photo on it, you will have to show a valid photo ID, CNN reported.

Don’t worry, you can still bring a guest but a valid cardholder must enter with them.

The system had been tested at some locations already.

The company changed the self-checkout machines, requiring shoppers to show their card and ID to an employee to be able to use the self-checkout registers.

The crackdown came after the company found that more people had been sharing memberships since the 2020 COVID pandemic, CBS News reported.

Costco last month raised its basic membership from $60 to $65, with the new pricing going into effect on Sept. 1. The premium membership goes from $120 to $130.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!