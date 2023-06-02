Cool dog doesn’t want to get out of pool

Warm early summer day. Cool swim in the pool. All your troubles disappear into the clear, blue, cloud-spattered sky. Then Dad shows up to interrupt your mellow mood with commands to return to dry land. What’s a dog to do?

It helps to be charming. Put on your “oh, please” face , back away, invite Dad to join you in, as if to say “It would be twice as much fun if you were in here, too.” It helps to be a golden retriever, a dog who is big enough to have long-enough legs to touch the bottom. Their seeming ability to read your mind makes them ridiculously obedient with a powerful need to please you. They are willing to jump into a frozen pond, gingerly retrieve a game bird you harvested, swim back across the frozen pond and place it gently at your feet. They’d probably clean and cook it if they had opposable thumbs.

But that same instinct makes them able to charm you out of your socks. The video ends before we see, but we bet Dad got a lawn chair and sat down by the pool and gave the dog a few more minutes of play time.











