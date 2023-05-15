Congressman’s staffers attacked by baseball bat-wielding man

Office attack FILE PHOTO: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Connolly said two staffers at one of his local offices was attacked by a baseball bat-wielding man. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Two staff members working for Rep. Gerry Connolly were attacked in his local Virginia office by a baseball bat-wielding man.

The Fairfax County Democrat said in a statement, “An individual entered my district office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” WRC reported.

Connolly was not at that office at the time of the attack, The Associated Press reported.

Fairfax County Police said the attack happened Monday morning and the alleged assailant was taken into custody.

The two staffers were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but one senior aid, according to Connolly, was hit in the side of the head. Another, an intern on her first day, was hit in the side, CNN reported.

Connolly’s office was also damaged in the office by the man, who is said to be one of the congressman’s constituents, CNN reported. Damage included broken glass in a conference room and several computers.

Connolly was first elected to Congress in 2008 and represents the commonwealth’s 11th District, WTOP reported.

The New York Times reported that this was the latest in the rising cases of threats and violent speech against lawmakers over the past few years, the most notable was the attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband where an intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?,” hitting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, the Times reported.

A staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed in the district in February and a man assaulted Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in her apartment building’s elevator, CNN reported.