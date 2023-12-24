Comedian Neel Nanda, who appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ dead at 32

Neel Nanda: The comedian, right, had a memorable appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2017. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

Neel Nanda, a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian who appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Adam Devine’s House Party” on Comedy Central, has died, his manager said. He was 32.

Nanda’s longtime manager, Greg Weiss, confirmed the comedian’s death to the Los Angeles Times and Variety. He did not give a cause of death or say when Nanda died.

“At this point all I can do is confirm, yes, unfortunately my client of over 11 years has passed,” Weiss told the Times on Sunday.

At the request of Nanda’s family and girlfriend, no other details were being released, according to the newspaper.

“I (am) deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Weiss said in a statement. “He had the world in front of him.”

Weiss added that Nanda was fully booked with appearances through February, Deadline reported.

Weiss added that he had known Nanda since the comedian was 19 years old, Variety reported.

“He made our audiences smile and so happy,” Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club owner Dave Curran told the Times.

Nanda was known for his five-minute set on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2017, according to Variety. He also appeared on Viceland’s “Flophouse” and Hulu’s “Coming to the Stage.”

“I would say my proudest accomplishment thus far in comedy is performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’” Nanda told VC Reporter in a 2018 interview. “I’ve always wanted to do a set on late night, and ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was my first choice. So the fact that it came together kind of blew my mind. I’ve performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host.”

Nanda hosted the weekly show “Unnecessary Evil” at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

He was born in Atlanta to Indian immigrant parents and became interested in comedy at a young age, the entertainment news website reported.

“It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, Neel Nanda,” reps for The Port Comedy Club wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday “Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel,” adding “Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon.”

