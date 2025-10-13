Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day: What’s open, closed

Monday marks Columbus Day, as well as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and like most holidays, some businesses are closed to mark the day.

Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since 1937 and is marked on the second Monday of October, while Indigenous Peoples’ Day is much newer, starting in 2021.

Here is a rundown of what is open and what is closed to mark the holidays.

Closed:

  • USPS (no regular deliveries, but Priority Mail Express is available)
  • Many banks
  • Bond market
  • Federal government offices
  • State government offices

Open:

  • UPS
  • FedEx
  • Stock Exchange
  • Grocery stores
  • Restaurants
  • Retailers

Information gathered from USA Today, Fast Company, History.com and individual companies.

