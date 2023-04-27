Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old man who got stuck in mud while riding bicycle

Rescue: The Coast Guard helped rescue a man who became stuck in the mud overnight. (U.S. Coast Guard)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man on Tuesday who had been stuck in the mud for nearly a day after riding his bicycle near the coast in southeastern Texas, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release, Coast Guard officials received a call about the man, who was stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar.

Officials said the man was riding his bicycle toward the ferry at the Galveston north jetty on the Bolivar Peninsula around sunset on Monday when he became stuck in the mud, KATC-TV reported. The man dismounted his bicycle and attempted to walk but became stuck again and could not free himself, according to the television station.

According to the news release, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Coast Guard at about 4:17 a.m. Deputies said they were unable to reach him.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew went to the scene, and the flight crew was able to free the man from the mud and transfer him to emergency medical service personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, KDFM-TV reported.

The man was reported to be in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!