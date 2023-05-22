Coast Guard rescues 3 from oil rig after vessel sinks off Texas coast

Rescue at sea: The Coast Guard rescued three men who scrambled onto an oil rig platform after their boat took on water. (U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

HOUSTON — Three men were rescued when their boat sank near an oil rig off the Texas coast early Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release, officials with the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report from the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at about 3 a.m. CDT about a vessel in distress near Freeport.

The Coast Guard said that the men were stranded on an offshore oil rig platform after their vessel began taking on water.

The @USCG rescued 3 men from an oil rig after their boat sank near #Freeport, Texas. More on the rescue here: https://t.co/3XECkht91v pic.twitter.com/YZofERrVec — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) May 22, 2023

A 45-foot vessel was sent to the scene, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew was also dispatched to the scene.

The crew in the air was able to spot the men and relayed their position to the vessel. The men were rescued and taken to Surfside Marina in Freeport, the Coast Guard said in its news release.

The three men were reportedly in stable condition, the release stated.