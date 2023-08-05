Céline Dion’s sister gives update on singer’s battle with stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion: The singer's sister gave an update about the Grammy Award-winner's condition. (Alice Chiche/AFP via Getty Images)

Céline Dion’s sister gave an update about the six-time Grammy Award singer’s condition as she continues to battle a rare neurological disorder.

In an interview last month with Le Journal de Montréal, Claudette Dion said her sister is “working hard,” with in her battle with stiff-person syndrome, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Claudette Dion told Le Journal de Montréal that their sister, Linda, has moved into Céline Dion’s home, where she also lives with her three sons, to assist in her care, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette expressed.

Céline Dion, 55, announced in December that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome or SPS, Entertainment Tonight reported. The symptoms include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, CBC News reported.

According to the Mayo Clinic stiff-person syndrome is an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system that often results in “progressive, severe muscle stiffness and spasms of the lower extremities and back.”

The singer postponed several European tour dates and concerts scheduled for the spring of 2023 after her diagnosis, the Times reported.

The update from Claudette Dion comes two months after her younger sister canceled the remaining dates of her Courage World Tour, according to E! Online.

Claudette Dion also told the Journal that her sister “needs rest.”

“She always goes above all, she always tries to be the greatest, the strongest,” Claudette Dion told the news outlet. “There’s a time when your little heart and your little body speak to you. It’s important (to listen).

“We can’t find medicine, but giving hope, I find that is important.”

