Cinco de Mayo 2023: Deals and freebies at Chipotle, Chilies, and other places

It’s Cinco de Mayo, and if you’re not quite sure what that is, you’re not alone.
Technically, Cinco de Mayo means the fifth of May. Practically, it means you are likely to get a deal at restaurants that serve Mexican food.
Contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico’s independence day. It is the date that Mexico defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. There is really no celebration of the day in Mexico, except in Puebla.
But, if you want to have an excuse to celebrate yourself, you can get some deals and freebies at the following restaurants.
Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with the local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.
- Applebee’s: Order any choice of Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers, classic fries and a fountain drink for $10.99 now through Sunday.
- Astral Tequila: Get $10 off a purchase of Astral Tequila on Drizly. Use the code FORTHEHOUSE.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Get $5 Strawberry Margaritas from 3 to 6 p.m. and $4 Chips and Guacamole from 9 p.m. to close on Cinco de Mayo.
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex: This Mexican restaurant chain will offer several specials on tacos, margaritas, beer and shots from 3 p.m. to close.
- Chili’s: You can get $5 margaritas all day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
- Chipotle: Use the code CINCO23 on the Chipotle app or website for free delivery.
- Del Taco: From Friday through Sunday, get a free burrito with a $10 purchase. If you have the Del Taco app you can get free delivery.
- Hooters: Get Dos Equis XX Big Daddy and Patron shots for $5, shots of El Jimador Silver and Bosscal Mezcal Tequila for $2 and half-off margarita pitchers on Friday.
- Miller’s Ale House: On Friday, get house margaritas for $2.99.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: If you are a rewards program member you can get double the points on purchases on Cinco de Mayo.
- On The Border: Get $6 Cinco ‘Ritas on Friday as well as the Gran Papi that features five Mexican dishes in one for $15.99.
- Red Lobster: Dine-in customers can get a $5 Cinco Rita on Friday.
- Round Table Pizza: Through Monday, get $10 off any two large or extra-large pizzas.