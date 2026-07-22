Chick-fil-A reveals data breach in rewards program

Data breach: Chick-fil-A, in a letter to consumers and several state Attorney General offices, said the company had suffered a data breach. (Alex Wong/Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chick-fil-A has notified customers of a data breach in the fast-food restaurant’s rewards program.

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According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 2026 Data Breach Notification Report and a letter dated July 20 that was sent to consumers and several state Attorney General offices, Chick-fil-A said it had identified “suspicious login activity to certain Chick-fil-A One accounts.”

Bleeping Computer, a technology publication, was the first outlet to report the news.

In its letter, Chick-fil-A said it determined that “unauthorized parties” attacked the company’s website and mobile application last month between June 17 and June 19.

The hackers allegedly used account credentials -- email addresses and passwords -- obtained from a third-party source, Chick-fil-A said.

“Based on our investigation, we determined on July 13, 2026, that the unauthorized parties may have accessed information in your Chick-fil-A One account,” the company wrote.

The company added that compromised information could have included customers’ names, email addresses, Chick-fil-A One membership numbers and mobile pay numbers, QR codes, the last four digits of credit or debit cards and the balance on the Chick-fil-A One card.

If saved to a consumer’s account, the month and day of their birthday, telephone number and address may also have been hacked, Chick-fil-A wrote.

Chick-fil-A has not publicly revealed the total number of affected customers nationally.

“Chick-fil-A takes the protection of personal information seriously,” the company said. “As soon as Chick-fil-A discovered the incident, we immediately took action to protect customers’ accounts, which included forcing log-outs of affected accounts and removing any stored payment methods.

“We also restored impacted customers’ Chick-fil-A One account balances.”

Customers with questions can contact Chick-fil-A at its call center, at 888-201-5329, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Mondays through Fridays.

“We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience it may cause you,” Chick-fil-A wrote.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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