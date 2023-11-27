Chicago family rescued near summit of mountain in southern Colorado

Rescued: A family of five was rescued from Greenhorn Mountains last week. (Pueblo County Sheriff's Office )

Five family members from Chicago were rescued near the summit of a southern Colorado mountain after they became tired and stranded while hiking, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the family of three adults and two children were hiking on the Greenhorn Trailhead in the Greenhorn Mountains on Nov. 22 when they became stranded.

The hikers were near the summit of the mountain when the effects of altitude, unexpected snow and their experience level put them in danger, The Denver Post reported.

With sunset imminent, the group realized they did not have enough food and inadequate clothing and called 911 for assistance, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff’s office needed seven hours to rescue the group, KKTV reported.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office volunteer Search and Rescue team, the Sheriff’s Fire Team, Rye Fire and Flight for Life to locate the family.

The rescue team was flown to the mountain’s North Peak and found the family via GPS and gave them food, water and supplies to stay warm, the Post reported.

The rescue team hiked with the family a mile over the peak, where they were joined by county and local fire personnel, according to the newspaper. The group then hiked to Ophir Creek, where emergency vehicles were waiting for them.

Deputies commended the family for not panicking and following proper procedures.

“While this rescue took extensive time and coordination by all involved, we commend this family for the things they did that led to their successful rescue,” the sheriff’s office said. “The family had several of the items recommended in an outdoor survival kit and they told family members of their hiking plans prior to departure. They also had the awareness to call for help before it became a life-threatening emergency, before it got dark, and before their cell phone died.

“They also followed 911 operator instructions and remained in one location until rescuers could arrive and locate them.”

The sheriff’s office reminded hikers to “be prepared and aware of conditions” before setting out on trails, especially since conditions can change rapidly and the sun sets earlier.