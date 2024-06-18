Celine Dion walks red carpet at ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ screening; vows to see fans ‘very, very soon’

"I Am: Celine Dion" New York Special Screening NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Celine Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Celine Dion made a rare red carpet appearance for the New York premiere of the documentary “I Am: Celine Dion” on Tuesday night.

She called the Amazon MGM film “my love letter” to fans, adding, while fighting tears, “I hope to see you all again very, very soon,” Variety reported.

Celine Dion tears up during the introduction to her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" and says, "I hope to see you all again very, very soon." pic.twitter.com/qxYp2UcOeZ — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2024

Dion had been out of the spotlight after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. The documentary chronicles a year in her life dealing with the disease, which is a neurological and autoimmune condition affecting the muscles. It leaves her with an inability to walk or sing. The premiere was also streamed live in Los Angeles, CNN reported.

The singer credits her doctor, neurologist Dr. Amanda Piquet for helping her on her path.

She “delivered an important result for me: she has replaced my fear with hope,” Dion said. Piquet will serve as the chair of the Celine Dion Foundation Endowed Chair in Autoimmune Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, which Dion announced, donating $2 million to start the foundation.

Dion also joked, telling the audience, “this is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years,” CNN reported.

Dion announced in April 2022 that she had to postpone her tour that had been delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic because of a health issue that resulted in “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” E! News reported. In December, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome and months later said her tour was being canceled.

In April 2023, she released new music for her film “Love Again,” which stars Sam Heugan (of “Outlander” fame) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It was Dion’s first time appearing in a film.

In January, she announced the filming of the documentary,

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” Dion said in a statement, according to E! News earlier this year. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

“I Am: Celine Dion” premieres on Prime Video on June 25.

Celine Dion through the years

