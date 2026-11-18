Dan Hicks, the longtime sportscaster and golf announcer for NBC Sports, died from a lung infection, according to a published report.

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Hicks, 64, died on Nov. 11. The immediate cause of his death was listed as multifocal pneumonia, USA Today reported.

The New York Post, which obtained Hicks’ death certificate, was the first news outlet to report the cause of the popular sportscaster’s passing.

[ Legendary sports, golf announcer Dan Hicks dies at 64 ]

Hicks died at 5:32 p.m. ET on Nov. 11 in a Greenwich, Connecticut hospital, according to his death certificate.

Hicks, who had been at NBC since 1992, called many high-profile events, including PGA Tour events, the Olympics and Notre Dame football, USA Today reported. The Arizona native began his natioanl television career with CNN.

Hicks was a tower announcer for the NBC Sports’ golf coverage until he was elevated to lead play-by-play announcer in 2000, according to the Golf Channel. One of his signature calls was Tiger Woods’ dramatic putt that forced a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open.

He also called the U.S. swim team’s comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Hicks was born and raised in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1984, Golfweek reported. After starting in radio, he was a weekend sports anchor on KVOA in Tucson, then joined CNN in 1989.

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