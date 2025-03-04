Casey Anthony says she’s ‘legal advocate;’ joins TikTok, Substack

FILE PHOTO: Casey Anthony (R) reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Casey Anthony, the Florida mother who was accused and later acquitted of killing her daughter, has announced that she is a “legal advocate” and has started a Substack.

Anthony, in a nearly three-and-a-half-minute video posted on the social media platform on March 1, said, “I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” referring to her only child Caylee Anthony.

Casey Anthony said she was working as a research assistant for the lead investigator on her case, according to a 2022 documentary and the Huffington Post.

She said that the intent is to “reintroduce” herself “personally for me but in a professional capacity.” Future videos will be in a “professional capacity” and will give people the tools and resources they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to.”

Anthony then plugged her Substack account. She said people can reach out to her via email for help with legal matters and issues only.

You can watch the entire video here or below.

Substack is a newsletter publishing system that is used by writers, journalists and other content creators to monetize what they write, according to Forbes. Writers can interact with their audience who can read posts either for free or for a fee.

Substack, on its About page, said, “When readers pay writers and creators directly, they can focus on doing the work they care about most. A few hundred paid subscribers can support a livelihood. A few thousand makes it lucrative.”

Casey Anthony said her father was holding her daughter’s “soaking wet” body on June 16, 2008. She said she had gone to lie down because she wasn’t feeling well and a few hours later, her father asked where her daughter was. Casey Anthony said she frantically looked for her child and saw her father, George Anthony, holding Casey’s “soaking wet” body. After holding her daughter, she said her father took the child.

Casey Anthony said her father told her that Caylee was OK for the month from when she said Caylee died until her mother called 911 on July 15 to report her granddaughter missing and that the car used by her daughter “smells like thaere’s been a dead body in the damn car,” according to Biography.com. The next day, on July 16, 2008, Casey Anthony was arrested on suspicion of lying to law enforcement, possible child abuse and obstruction of a criminal investigation.

Casey Anthony at one point told police that her daughter disappeared while with a babysitter, Fox News reported.

She was charged in October 2008 with first-degree murder and other counts, Biography.com said. Her car had been tested and it was found that a hair matched Caylee and that the trunk of the car had chemical compounds consistent with human decomposition.

Caylee’s remains were found less than a mile away from her parents’ home on Dec. 11, 2008, Fox News reported. The remains showed no evidence of trauma but duct tape was found on the skull around the nose, mouth and jaw. Decomposition prevented investigators from determining an exact cause and date of death, according to Biography.com.

George Anthony denied in court knowing how Caylee died or where she was until she was confirmed dead. Casey Anthony said in a documentary she did not know why she did not call 911 and she waited to tell her mother about what happened.

People magazine reported Casey Anthony was accused of using chloroform to kill her daughter in 2008 and was put on trial in 2011. Her defense accused her father George Anthony of sexually abusing Caylee, adding that the child accidentally drowned in a backyard pool. George Anthony denied the allegation and was not charged.

Casey Anthony had been charged with one count of murder, a count of aggravated manslaughter and a count of child abuse but was acquitted of those charges, E! News reported.

She was convicted of four counts of lying to investigators.





