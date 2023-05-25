‘Carrie’ star, voice actor Samantha Weinstein dies

Samantha Weinstein FILE PHOTO: Actress Samantha Weinstein attends the Tribeca Film Festival after-party for Jesus Henry Christ hosted by Stolichnaya Vodka at Don Hills on April 23, 2011 in New York City. Weinstein died earlier this month after a more than two year battle with ovarian cancer. (Jemal Countess)

Canadian actor Samantha Weinstein has died after a long battle with cancer.

She was 28.

>> Read more trending news

Weinstein was cast as Heather in the 2013 remake of “Carrie” appearing with Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

Weinstein started acting at the age of 6 and appeared in several movies such as “Big Girl,” “The Stone Age” and “Toronto Stories,” E! News reported.

She also voiced characters in animated shows such as “Let’s Go Luna!” and “Super Why!,” according to her IMDB profile.

Her death was announced earlier this month on her Instagram page, reading in part, “Sam died on May 14 at 11:25 am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

The post said she had battled cancer for two and a half years. She was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer at the age of 25 after saying she was “strangely bloated” adding that her health change “happened almost overnight,” E! News reported. A week after getting the health news she reconnected with Michael Knutson, Entertainment Tonight reported. E! News said they were old friends.

Weinstein and Knutson married in October and recently took a belated honeymoon to Japan.

©2023 Cox Media Group