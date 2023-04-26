Carrie Fisher to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4

Walk of Fame FILE PHOTO: Carrie Fisher poses for a portrait during her "Wishful Drinking" tour at the Sydney Observatory Hotel on October 11, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. Fisher will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Princess Leia will finally take her place among the stars.

Organizers of the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced that Carrie Fisher will be posthumously honored with a star on the landmark sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard next month.

The date of the ceremony couldn’t be more appropriate — May the Fourth.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. She had suffered a heart attack, People magazine reported. Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest on Dec. 23. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

A coroner’s report released about six months after Fisher’s death said the manner of death was undetermined but “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors” contributed to her death, CNN reported. The report also stated that there were signs of “multiple drug intake” and that she had suffered from “drug use” and atherosclerotic heart disease, or a build-up of fats and cholesterol on the walls of arteries.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said at the time that her mother “battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,” adding that “she ultimately died of it,” CNN reported.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the next day at the age of 84, The New York Times reported. She died of a stroke, according to the newspaper.

Fisher wrote about her battles in novels and memoirs such as “Wishful Drinking” and “Shockaholic.” She also performed a one-woman stage show based on “Wishful Drinking” that was filmed and nominated for an Emmy award.

In addition to the “Star Wars” films, Fisher also appeared in such films as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “The Blues Brothers.”

She was also a screenwriter, penning “Postcards from the Edge,” which was nominated for an Oscar and was based on Fisher’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Fisher’s star, which will be the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame, will be unveiled by the Walt Disney Company-owned El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. The Disney company owns the “Star Wars” franchise, the movies that made Fisher an icon on the big screen.

“I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said in a statement.

Lourd will accept the star on behalf of her mother. Speakers at the ceremony have not been announced.

American actress and singer Debbie Reynolds (1932 - 2016) with her husband, singer Eddie Fisher (1928 - 2010) and their baby daughter Carrie Fisher (1956 - 2016), circa 1956.





