Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for his first Wimbledon title, second Grand Slam trophy LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning Championship Point during the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

LONDON — No. 1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic Sunday at Wimbledon after five sets, according to The Associated Press.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, according to the AP. He won his first championship Wimbledon title as well as his second Grand Slam trophy.

Spain’s Alcaraz, 20, “pulled off nearly the impossible” by beating Serbian Djokovic, 36, according to The New York Times.

Alcaraz was the youngest finalist since 2006 and defeated a seven-time Wimbledon champion, the Washington Post reported. Djokovic was playing for his eighth Wimbledon crown and 24th career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz had youth on his side that made him faster and more powerful, the AP reported. His serves were over 130 mph with forehands at 100 mph.

Alcaraz was the third-youngest to win the championship, the AP reported. The age gap between Alcaraz and Djokovic was the widest age game in the men’s Grand Slam since 1974.

Last month, Djokovic beat his rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, according to the Times. His Wimbledon loss Sunday kept him from becoming the first man since 1969 to get the Grand Slam after winning all four tournaments for the Grand Slam in one year. He almost achieved that two years ago but was a match short. At the age of 36, he was eight matches away as many his age often retire.