Cardi B-thrown microphone auctioned for charity

The microphone that was said to have been thrown by Cardi B is now going to do some good for two charities.

Scott Fisher is the owner of Wave Sound Company, the business that provided the sound equipment for the concert at Drais Beach Club on Saturday, KTNV reported.

Someone from the crowd had thrown an unknown liquid at Cardi B while she performed “Bodak Yellow” so she threw the microphone into the crowd hitting several people.

The entertainer had asked the crowd to toss water at her to help cool off as she performed during a hot day, TMZ reported.

At first, Fisher was worried that the microphone wouldn’t work, saying “I assumed it was broken because the first video that I saw showed it was recovered,” KTNV reported.

Fisher said the mic works and posted the equipment on eBay for sale, starting at $500. TMZ reported that the original cost of the device was $1,000.

“We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show. It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked ‘main’. This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid. The mic still works as I tested it when it came back to the audio shop this afternoon (July 31). If you ever wanted to use it you would still need a receiver which is not part of the auction. I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide,” Fisher wrote on the auction’s post.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 43 bids with the price riding at $50,000 with about six days to go.

Fisher doesn’t intend to keep the cash raised by the online auction. He said it will be given to two charities — Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

As for one of the people hit by the microphone, a woman has filed a police report for battery, KTNV reported.

