Car explodes outside New Jersey townhomes

Police lights
Car explodes: File photo. Police responded after a vehicle exploded in a suburban New Jersey neighborhood on Monday. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOTOWA, N.J. — A suburban New Jersey neighborhood was rocked early Monday when a vehicle exploded on a street in front of some townhomes, authorities said.

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According to WCBS, the vehicle belonged to a plumber.

Authorities in Totowa said the explosion was likely caused by a leaking acetylene cylinder in the trunk, News12 New Jersey reported.

Acetylene is a high-intensity fuel and chemical building block used for metalworking, USA Today reported. It is extremely flammable under pressure, according to Princeton University’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety.

The driver of the vehicle managed to walk away and into his home, according to WCBS. The 28-year-old, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to the television station. His condition was unknown.

The explosion occurred around 5:30 a.m. ET in a gated community in Totowa, a borough located approximately 15 miles north of Newark, USA Today reported.

Totowa Mayor John Coiro told the newspaper that “it was clear” that no bomb was present and that no foul play was suspected.

The car was in pieces along the street, and the impact of the explosion damaged nearby fences, WNBC reported. Another vehicle in the vicinity had its front windows broken, according to the television station.

“When we looked out of the window, we saw, well, what was left of the car,” neighbor Sheldon Blaine told News12 New Jersey. “His wife came out and said her husband was in the car and was able to make it out.”

“I am, like, a heavy sleeper, and my mom literally woke me up and said a car exploded in our neighborhood,” resident Tasneem Tatar told WCBS.

“The house shook. It was an explosion,” another neighbor, Pete Rizzuto, told News12 New Jersey. “The house shook and we’re two-and-a-half, three blocks away from that.”

Coiro told USA Today that the limited fallout from the explosion and the driver’s escape is “somewhat of a miracle.”

“It appears that he has some bleeding in his ears, but not much else,” Coiro said. “He is lucky.”

“I was like, how did the guy get out of the car and survive?” Tatar told WCBS.

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