Canned: Man attempting to rob bank falls into recycling bin during escape

Accused: Tristan Heidl was arrested early Wednesday. (Huron Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HURON, Ohio — A man allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Ohio found himself in the can -- twice.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Huron Police Department, the suspect dropped from the ceiling over the drive-thru of the VacationLand Federal Credit Union -- and into a blue recycling bin where officers were waiting for him, WJW-TV reported.

Tristan Heidl, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking, according to the television station.

Huron police received a call at 2:12 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after an alarm at the credit union was triggered, CNN reported. Police arriving at the scene heard noises from inside the roof area above the bank’s drive-thru lanes, according to the news outlet.

They also saw a blue recycling bin in the middle of one drive-thru lane, positioned beneath a roof access door, CNN reported.

The officers patiently waited, WJW reported. Then Heidl fell into the recycling bin, apparently according to his plan -- but right into the hands of police officers.

Heidl was wrestled to the ground but was not injured, according to the television station.

“In my 35-plus years in law enforcement, this is the first time I ever saw a suspect fall into a garbage can,” Huron police Chief Terry Graham said. “I am most impressed with our officers’ patience in a very difficult situation. The tactics they used, I think, substantially contributed to no one being injured and the suspect being taken into custody.”

Heidl waived his preliminary hearing on Friday and the case was bound over to the grand jury in the Erie County Common Pleas Court in Sandusky Ohio, CNN reported.

Heidl is free after posting $50,000 bail, Graham told the cable news outlet.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!