Bullet fired outside home lodges in child’s bedroom pillow, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Police in Michigan are investigating after a bullet fired from a weapon struck a child’s bedroom pillow, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Ann Arbor Police Department, the incident occurred on April 14.

Officers responded to a residence at 2:30 p.m. EDT, WJBK-TV reported. A woman at the home discovered a hole in the siding of the residence that had gone into her daughter’s second-story bedroom, according to the television station. Then she found a bullet lodged into the pillow on her daughter’s bed.

The homeowner said she did not hear any gunfire during the previous night, WDIV-TV reported. She told officers that she noticed the hole while making her daughter’s bed that afternoon, according to the news release. The resident also reported damage to the bed’s headboard, MLive.com reported.

The child was not injured, police said.

“The bullet was later determined to have struck the exterior of the home and then to have penetrated the wall of the child’s second-floor bedroom,” police said in the news release.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and the department is requesting the public’s help for any information regarding the incident.