Buffalo Sabres fans help singer with ‘O Canada’ after microphone malfunction

The Buffalo native had a microphone meltdown during Tuesday's NHL playoff game -- but got a big lift from Sabres fans.
Cami Clune: The Buffalo native had a microphone meltdown during Tuesday's NHL playoff game -- but got a big lift from the crowd. (Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most teams have a cheering section. The Buffalo Sabres have a chorus.

A large one.

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The Sabres, in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 14 years, were ready to go at KeyBank Center for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. But when Buffalo native Cami Clune began to sing Canada’s national anthem, her microphone malfunctioned.

No problem. The Sabres fans, used to hearing “O, Canada” before home games, joined in and belted the lyrics with a rousing version of the song, The New York Times reported.

“What a night. Truly grateful for this city,” Clune tweeted, using a heart emoji. “Buffalo always shows up.”

Buffalo is the only NHL team to play both national anthems before home games, regardless of their opponent, The Canadian Press reported. It is a tradition that is borne in Buffalo’s proximity to the Canadian border and a strong base of fans from north of the border, according to the news outlet.

Clune, who appeared as a contestant during 15 episodes of the 19th season of “The Voice” in 2020 -- she reached the Live Top 9 -- was still in awe after the game.

“Honestly, it turned into such a cool moment, because, I mean, it just showed what an amazing fan base we have, that they joined in,” Clune told WKBW. “You know, we’re the City of Good Neighbors, and that’s just a testament to that. This has just exploded.

“And I’m overwhelmed, but I’m overwhelmed in a good way.”

The lighthearted moment was a departure from recent U.S.-Canada tensions over tariffs levied by President Donald Trump and his threats to Canada’s sovereignty, the Times reported.

Despite the goodwill on display Tuesday, the Sabres lost 2-1 in overtime to Boston. Still, Buffalo leads the best--of-seven series 3-2 and will try to advance when the two teams meet again in Game 6, which will be played in Boston.

The loss could not dampen civic pride over the fans’ “O, Canada” moment.

“Before the game we had a really cool moment with Cami Clune leading us all in a moment of kinship with our Canadian brethren,” Joe Thomas, whose band Mayday Buffalo also played at the game, wrote on social media.

“I know how (Canadians) used to bottle water of Niagara Falls and sell it on Clifton Hill (at Niagara Falls),” Linda Arcand, of Fort Erie, told WBKW. “Too bad they couldn’t bottle that atmosphere,”

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