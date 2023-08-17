Buc-ee’s fans can earn $1K taste-testing snacks – how to apply

Are you an expert in beef jerky? Have a gift for identifying the ingredients in Beaver Nuggets? Can down fudge, banana pudding and tacos in a single sitting?
Then you may be able to make a cool $1,000 for eating at the mega-convenience store Buc-ee’s.
FinanceBuzz, a financial news and data outlet, is offering one applicant $1,000 to become its Buc-ee’s Bud-ee — a job that requires a person to snack on food offered at the store and then write about it.
The taster will not only get the $1,000 but will also get $250 to cover the cost of snacks and gas to get to a Buc-ee’s.
To be considered for the Bud-ee role, you must:
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location.
- Willing to try most kinds of snacks.
- Complete the taste test within two weeks.
If you are interested, you can apply by clicking here.
FinanceBuzz will stop taking applications on Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The candidate will be selected by Sept. 18 and notified via email.
According to FinanceBuzz, the feedback will be used as the basis for future data and stories.