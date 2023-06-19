Brody Jenner proposes to girlfriend Tia Blanco at her baby shower

Proposed: Brody Jenner proposed to his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, over the weekend. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

On Father’s Day weekend, Brody Jenner also decided to become a husband.

The television personality revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tiarah “Tia” Blanco, on Sunday while celebrating her baby shower, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The “Hills” alum, 39, posted an Instagram video to document his proposal to the 26-year-old pro surfer, E! Online reported.

Brody Jenner and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, are preparing for baby and now, a wedding!https://t.co/56UhxMNT69 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 19, 2023

“Can’t wait to love you forever,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

The couple are expecting their first child together in July, E! Online reported.

“I just want to thank you all for coming here,” Jenner told the guests, according to the entertainment news website. “And we really appreciate it. Love you all. And cheers.”

Jenner then told the guests he had “one more thing” to share and dropped to one knee to propose to Blanco.

Bianco said yes and gave her new fiance a hug and a kiss, Entertainment Tonight reported.

As seen in social media posts, several family members were there, including Brody’s parents Caitlyn Jenner and Linda and siblings Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, E! Online reported.

