Brittney Griner scores 10 points in unofficial return with WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX — This was the kind of court that Brittney Griner enjoyed.

Griner, 32, made her unofficial return to competitive basketball on Friday since being detained in a Russian jail last year, scoring 10 points and pulling down three rebounds during the Phoenix Mercury’s final WNBA preseason game.

The Mercury lost 90-71 to the Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix’s Footprint Center, but the focus was on Griner, who was playing for the first time since Game 4 of the WNBA Finals 572 days ago, ESPN reported. The 6-foot, 9-inch, seven-time All-Star played 17 minutes against Los Angeles.

Great to see Brittney Griner back on the court 🙌



(via @PhoenixMercury)pic.twitter.com/gHvgr7LNBY — espnW (@espnW) May 13, 2023

It was Griner’s first action on a basketball court since spending nearly 10 months in a Russian jail. She was imprisoned on drug charges and was convicted in court, but returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9, 2022, as part of a prisoner swap with Moscow that saw arms dealer Viktor Bout sent to Russia.

Bout, who was once known as the “Merchant of Death,” was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he planned to illegally sell weapons, according to The Associated Press.

The prisoner swap came after months of negotiations.

Griner said she was happy to be playing again.

“I didn’t think I would be sitting right here,” Griner told reporters. “I didn’t think I would be playing basketball this quickly. Even coming back, I didn’t know how it was going to go getting back into it. I mean, I’m grateful to be here for sure. I’m not going to take today for granted, but it was a lot to take in.”

The Footprint Center crowd of 4,653 gave Griner a standing ovation when she was introduced before the game, ESPN reported.

“It was just a good moment,” Griner told reporters.

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said the national anthem and introductions were emotional moments for the entire team, according to The Associated Press.

“We looked at each other and we just had chills,” Nygaard told reporters. “We were here last year for all of it. I’m getting emotional about it now. Just to see her back out there -- it’s an absolute miracle. It was amazing. It’s giving me chills again.”

Griner admitted that hearing the national anthem “definitely hit different” after her time in prison, ESPN reported.

The Mercury opens their regular season next week in Los Angeles against the Sparks.

“I mean, honestly, like, I didn’t guard anybody today. First game back, preseason game,” Griner told reporters. “The game in L.A. (in Friday’s season opener) will look totally different. We’re going to do totally different things, but coach keeps telling me to give myself grace, but that’s hard.

“I was happy with some of the shots that I took, but defense -- that I got to be better. I got to be a lot better.”