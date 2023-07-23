British Open: American Brian Harman wins first major title by six strokes

Winning pose: Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open on Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

HOYLAKE, England — American Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship on Sunday, claiming his first major tournament win at rainy Royal Liverpool Golf Club by six strokes.

>> Read more trending news

Harman, 36, a native of Savannah, Georgia, who attended the University of Georgia, cruised to victory at the British Open by six strokes after he shot 1-under 70 in the final round for a 13-under-par 271 total at Royal Liverpool, according to The Associated Press.

His margin of victory ties the second-largest in the Open’s history. Tiger Woods won the Claret Jug by eight shots at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2000, ESPN reported.

Harman weathered a stormy start with bogeys on two of his first five holes, but he regained his composure to finish six shots ahead of Australia’s Jason Day, Austria’s Sepp Straka, South Korea’s Tom Kim and Spain’s Jon Rahm, CNN reported.

BREAKING: Brian Harman is a major champion for the first time. The 36-year-old American won the British Open by six strokes after shooting 1-under 70 in a soggy final round at Royal Liverpool. He was 13-under par for the tournament. https://t.co/CHLCHQdbpH — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2023

Rahm, Day, Straka, and Kim had a four-way tie for second place, the AP reported.

Harman is the 26th-ranked player in the world, according to ESPN.

The British Open win is Harman’s first victory after 167 tournaments dating to 2017.

He is the oldest first-time major champion since Sergio Garcia, 37, from Spain, won the Masters in 2017, according to ESPN.

Harman won $3 million for his win Sunday, ESPN reported.

Brian Harman claims The Open Championship!



He becomes the first U.S.-born golfer to win the tournament by at least six strokes since Tiger Woods in 2000 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WZMDYJD7IX — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2023