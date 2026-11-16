Bond, James Bond: Robert Pattinson named new 007

The decision has been made: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.

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Amazon MGM Studios announced his casting on Monday.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” Pattinson said in a news release.

“Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said. “This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

The company called the “Twilight” and “Odyssey” actor “one of the most distinctive and versatile actors of his generation, moving seamlessly between independent cinema and major studio productions.”

He recently played journalist Chris Hanson in “Primetime.” his company, Icki Eneo Arlo, also produced the psychological thriller. Pattinson is also in production for “The Batman Part II.”

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 and announced the next generation of Bond films in partnership with Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson in 2025.

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