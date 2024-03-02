Body parts of man, woman found by park in Long Island

Remains found: Some human remains were found Thursday by a park in Babylon Village on Long Island, New York. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BABYLON, N.Y. — Some human remains were found Thursday by a park in Babylon Village on Long Island, New York.

A girl who was heading to school found a severed arm on the roadside on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. Investigators began to search the area after the initial discovery and located another arm and a leg.

The body parts are believed to belong to at least two victims who have not yet been identified, WCBS reported. One victim is a man and one is a woman. The human remains were dumped in Southards Pond Park in Babylon.

A search dog found a head, an arm and two leg parts on Friday, Suffolk County Police Department said, according to the AP.

“We discovered a female head, a leg and what appears to be a female arm,” said Suffolk County Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, according to WCBS.

“I live two blocks away, and I usually with my family walk my little dog around here, right by the entrance of the park and then come back around. It’s just scary,” Tina Choy told WCBS.

“I have grandchildren that play and they like to go down to the woods and walk, and I don’t even want to go down there anymore. I grew up here, 62 years,” said Lorraine Roberts, told the news outlet.

Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said that the body parts had appeared to be there maybe a few days if not hours, WNBC reported.

“We believe the persons who dumped the bodies here were mobile, pretty confident a car was involved,” Beyrer said.

Investigators are working to identify the remains by using DNA and tattoos, WNBC reported. A medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy, WCBS reported.

