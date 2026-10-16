Billy Joel says he can’t drive due to health; to auction his motorcycle collection

FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He said he can not drive or perform due to his medical condition. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel shared a health update, saying his medical condition and age no longer allow him to drive.

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The “Uptown Girl” singer said not only his age but also hydrocephalus are affecting his balance.

“I have to take a series of tests before I know. I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive,” Joel told The Hollywood Reporter.

His doctors also told him he should not perform right now.

“What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’ slike you’re getting a concussion,” he explained.

He said the extreme volume, lighting, stress, and energy he uses all add up.

Joel canceled the 2025-2026 tour due to the condition that affected his hearing, vision and balance, Rolling Stone reported.

The Cleveland Clinic says normal pressure hydrocephalus, which was diagnosed in 2025, is when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain.

“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he said in a previous interview. “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m okay.”

He said he will undergo further testing to determine if he can perform again.

Motorcycle auction

More than 70 bikes from his vast collection of motorcycles will soon go to the auction block to be sold by Gooding Christie’s during the Rétromobile New York auction in November.

Among the bikes is the custom 1978 Triumph Bonneville T140 Madison Square Garden gifted to the singer for his 150th sold-out show at the arena.

The auction proceeds will support the Joel Foundation.

He said he is selling the collection because “I’m into my 70s now, and I realized I can’t ride as much as I used to. I don’t want to die like a bug on a windshield. So I thought I’d put a lot of them on auction.”

Joel said he has more than a hundred motorcycles but that he “can only ride one at a time.”

He said the crown jewel of the collection is a Moto Guzzi California Vintage 1100 that he bought in 2007.

The Piano Man also operated 205h Century Cycles on Long Island, where Joel stored and worked on the bikes. It was also a free museum for his collection, but closed in 2025, Rolling Stone reported.

You can see some of the motorcycles Joel’s putting up for auction here.

0 of 20 Through the years UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Billy JOEL, Editorial Use Only - No Commercial Use Permitted (Photo by Gems/Redferns) (Gems/Redferns) Through the years Billy Joel wearing a NY Yankee's hat; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images) (Art Zelin/Getty Images) Through the years Billy Joel sits in the auditorium seating during a soundcheck, playing accordion, New York, 7th December 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) (Michael Putland/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - DECEMBER 1978: American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist Billy Joel plays Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 1978. (Photo by Don Aters/Icon and Image/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Through the years UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Billy JOEL (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns) (Mike Prior/Redferns) Through the years Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley during 1986 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years Moscow, Russia - 1987: Bill Joel before Saint Basil's Cathedral. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years Bruce Willis and Billy Joel (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose on the red carpet during the The 36th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images) (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Kennedy Center Honorees Shirley MacLaine, Billy Joel and Herbie Hancock attend a reception at the White House for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include: opera singer Martina Arroyo, jazz musician Herbie Hancock, musician Billy Joel, actress Shirley MacLaine and musician Carlos Santana. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP) (Brian Ach) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on January 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Billy Joel and Elton John attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits in front of the banner at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits at a piano that was dedicated to him during an event at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Billy Joel attends MSG Entertainment and Billy Joel special franchise announcement at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski 2023/Getty Images) Through the years FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel has announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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