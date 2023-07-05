‘Big Fish’ movie house destroyed by Alabama lighting storm

Spectre ghost town from Big Fish film The iconic set for the town of Spectre in the film 'Big Fish' still stands in Millbrook, Alabama and is open to tourists for recreation. (Wirestock/Getty Images)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A house that was part of a set built for the popular 2003 Tim Burton film ‘Big Fish’ was struck by lighting on July 3 and burned down. It was part of a fictional town called “Spectre,” complete with a church and several buildings, and a wire with shoes dangling by their laces.

Jackson Lake Island, a group that runs the set as a tourist location, posted on its Facebook page that the park is reopened -- minus one house. The attraction is known for its population of friendly goats that delight the tourists. All the goats are fine, the post said. They hid under the church, the company announced on its Facebook page.

The movie set, about nine miles north of Montgomery, Alabama, includes areas for picnics, walks, camping and other activities -- including weddings and, of course, petting the goats, According to AL.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

