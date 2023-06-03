Biden signs debt ceiling bill into law

Biden signs debt ceiling bill into law President Biden on Saturday signed the debt ceiling bill days ahead of a default deadline put in place by the Treasury Department. (Pool/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Biden on Saturday signed the debt ceiling bill days ahead of a default deadline put in place by the Treasury Department.

>> Read more trending news

The White House announced Saturday that Biden signed the legislation in private at the White House, according to The Associated Press.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday and by the Senate late Thursday night.

The bill restricts spending for two years and suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025. It also changes requirements for older Americans who receive food aid and gives the go-ahead for an Appalachian natural gas line, The AP reported.

“Thank you to Speaker McCarthy, Leader Jeffries, Leader Schumer, and Leader McConnell for their partnership,” the White House said in a news release.

In addition to the debt limit, the law puts a cap on nondefense spending, expands requirements for some food stamp recipients, and draws back COVID-19 relief funds, according to CNN.

The signing of the bill happened with just a couple of days to spare for the June 5 default date in which the Treasury Department had warned that the county would be unable to pay some of its obligations and run out of cash which could have led to a “global economic catastrophe,” according to CNN.

“Passing this budget agreement was critical. The stakes could not have been higher,” Biden said from the Oval Office on Friday evening, according to the AP. “Nothing would have been more catastrophic,” he said, than defaulting on the country’s debt.

The U.S. debt limit has been raised to $31.4 trillion, ensuring that the government can borrow to pay debts that have already been incurred, the AP reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!