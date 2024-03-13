Beyoncé’s new album will be called ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’; comes out March 29

Beyoncé LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Beyoncé's much-anticipated country album is expected to be released later this month and will be the singer’s first country album.

“Act II: Cowboy Carter” comes out on March 29, according to The Associated Press.

Beyoncé shared the name of her country album on her website on Tuesday, according to Good Morning America. She also shared new merchandise which includes limited-edition CDs, vinyls and shirts.

The upcoming album was first revealed in February during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl. According to the AP, at the end of the commercial, she said, “They ready, drop the new music.”

Her fans have been waiting for new music since she released “Renaissance” in 2022, according to Variety.

Since the announcement, Beyoncé dropped two tracks from the album. The tracks are called “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” “Texas Hold ‘Em” topped the charts of the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. It was the number-one song for three weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Earlier this week, country superstar Dolly Parton shared that she heard Beyoncé may have covered her hit song “Jolene” for her upcoming album, according to CBS News.

“I think she’s recorded “Jolene” and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton told Knoxville News Sentinel, according to CBS News.

