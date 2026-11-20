FILE PHOTO: Fiona the hippo is seen during the annual PNC Festival of Lights Christmas Celebration at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens on December 22nd, 2020. Fiona died on Nov. 19 after swallowing a knit hat days before. (Photo by Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A hippo from Ohio that became a worldwide sensation has died after eating a knit hat thrown into her habitat. Fiona was 9 years old.

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The Cincinnati Zoo said in a statement, “It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” The Associated Press reported.

A zoo visitor had tossed the hat in the air, and a ceiling fan caught it and tossed it into the enclosure through a small opening above the viewing windows, WHIO reported. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley called it an accident.

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She had swallowed the hat more than a week ago and was receiving around-the-clock care, while surgery, according to specialists, was not an option for a fully grown hippo.

Veterinarians had been keeping her hydrated and giving her treats, and even went as far as using a vibration plate from a horse farm to help move the hat through her digestive system.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said, according to the AP.

Tributes to the beloved hippo started cropping up shortly after news of her death spread, with zoo visitors leaving flowers and cards at a hippo statue outside the zoo.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called Fiona “a symbol of perseverance and joy” while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called her “a true icon.” The Cincinnati Bengals called her “the queen of the Queen City.” Governor-elect Amy Action called the hippo’s death a “terrible loss, WHIO reported.

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Fiona had been born prematurely in 2017 and captured the world’s attention as she grew into an adult hippo. She weighed only 29 pounds, or about a third of the size of a normal baby hippo, and could not stand or nurse, the AP reported in 2018. Staff had to milk her mother and, with help from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, developed a formula for her.

Fiona’s birth came after months of uproar after the killing of Harambe the gorilla after a child got into his enclosure, the AP said.

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