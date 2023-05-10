‘Beetlejuice 2′ confirmed, release date announced

'Beetlejuice 2' FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Warner Bros. has confirmed that Ortega will star in the upcoming sequel to the original "Beetlejuice." (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Say it once, say it twice, third time’s the charm — Beetlejuice is coming back to the big screen.

The sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 hit has been confirmed, CNN reported.

The release date is set for Sept. 6, 2024, the same day as Marvel’s “Blade,” Variety reported.

Warner Bros. announced “Beetlejuice 2,″ as it is being called, on Tuesday.

Jenna Ortega is set to be part of the cast, playing the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, according to Variety.

Ryder is coming back for the film as is the movie’s namesake Beetlejuice, played once again by Michael Keaton.

Justin Theroux has been cast in an undisclosed role, Variety reported.

It is being produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who wrote “Wednesday” with Burton, wrote the screenplay.

Word of a potential sequel stretches back to 2013 with hints from Burton and Keaton, CNN reported. Ryder also said in 2016, “it would be great if it happened, if it was the right circumstances.”

The original “Beetlejuice” film starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones. The film spawned an animated television series, video games, toys and a Broadway musical that closed earlier this year and is now on tour, Entertainment Weekly.


