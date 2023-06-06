Bear hit by vehicle limps away, hides in tree for hours before leaving area

Bear up a tree: A bear scrambled up a tree after it was hit by a vehicle in northeastern Alabama. (Ider Police Department)

IDER, Ala. — A brown bear hit by a vehicle on Thursday in northeastern Alabama managed to scamper up a tree before fleeing the area.

According to a Facebook post by the Ider Police Department, the bear was hit near the Beaty Crossroads junction of Alabama state highways 75 and 117.

Ider police Chief Stephen Malone said that officers received a call at about 8:30 a.m. CDT from a man who said he was on his way to work when he hit the animal, the Times-Journal reported.

The motorist suffered no injuries and said there was minor damage to his vehicle, but he said he was concerned about the safety of the wounded animal and any residents who might encounter it, according to the newspaper.

After being hit, the bear ran to a nearby home and climbed a tree in the yard, WHNT-TV reported. It stayed there for hours before either climbing down or falling before limping into a forest, according to the television station.

Malone said wildlife officials ruled out tranquilizing the bear while it was still in the tree over fears that the animal would fall and injure itself, the Times-Journal reported.

The Ider Police Department and the Alabama Game & Fish Division monitored the area to ensure the safety of all parties, WAAY-TV reported. Bears can become more aggressive when wounded, according to wildlife officials.