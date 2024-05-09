Barron Trump named delegate at large for GOP national convention; see who else is going

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has been chosen to be one of Florida’s delegates to the Republican National Convention this summer.
Barron, 18, was named one of 41 at-large delegates to the party’s national meeting in July. It’s expected that the party will nominate Trump as the Republican presidential candidate.
In February, Trump gained enough pledged delegates from primaries and caucuses to secure the GOP nomination.
Barron Trump was 11 when he and his mother, Melania Trump, moved into the White House.
He will be graduating from Oxbridge Academy, a private high school near his father’s Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, on May 17. Trump was granted permission from the judge in his hush-money trial in New York to attend the ceremony.
His selection was first reported by NBC News.
Trump’s daughter Tiffany and son Donald Jr. will also be delegates to the convention. His son, Eric, is the delegation chairman.
The Florida delegation list also includes Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., and Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s husband.
Others with strong ties to Trump – Isaac Perlmutter, the former Marvel Entertainment chief executive and real-estate investor Steve Witkoff – are also on the delegates list from Florida.
Below is the complete list of at-large delegates from Florida:
1. Evan Power
2. Peter Feaman
3. Kathleen King
4. Michael Holderness
5. Chad Turnbull
6. Eric Trump
7. Don Jr. Trump
8. Kimberly Guilfoyle
9. Pam Bondi
10. Tiffany Boulos
11. Michael Boulos
12. Baron Trump
13. Sergio Gor
14. Debbie Mayfield
15. Michael Beltran
16. Alina Garcia
17. Kevin Steele
18. David Borrero
19. Larry Snowden
20. Sue Snowden
21. Daniel Perez
22. Ben Albritton
23. Steve Witkoff
24. Jimmy Patronis
25. Wilton Simpson
26. Carlos Trujillo
27. Ileana Garcia
28. Randall Fine
29. James Buchanan
30. Ike Perlmutter
31. Laurie Perlmutter
32. Jessica Baker
33. Ana Maria Rodriguez
34. Rick Roth
35. Joel Clint Pate
36. Ashley Moody
37. Ed Hooper
38. Corey Simon
39. Alexis Calatayud
40. Paula Stark
41. Michael Barnett
