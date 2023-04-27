Bam Margera turns himself in to police

Bam Margera Bam Margera attends the New York special screening of "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" at Sunshine Landmark on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images, File)

Former professional skateboarder and reality television star Brandon “Bam” Margera turned himself in to Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning, days after authorities announced they had gotten a warrant for his arrest.

Trooper James Grothey, a public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said Margera was fingerprinted and photographed after he turned himself in to authorities in Chester County. At an arraignment Thursday, a judge set his bail at $50,000.

Earlier, police said a warrant had been issued for Margera’s arrest after authorities responded to a “reported disturbance” in Pocopson Township on Sunday. Court records obtained by The Associated Press showed Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that his brother punched him in the eye after pounding on and kicking his locked bedroom door. In a later confrontation in the kitchen, he said Bam Margera hit him in the eye, nose and ear.

Jesse Margera told authorities he also found a threatening note that was signed with his brother’s name, the AP reported, citing a police affidavit.

Authorities said Jesse Margera’s injuries appeared to be minor and that Bam Margera fled into the woods after the incident.

Bam Margera has been charged with four counts of terroristic threats, one count of simple assault and a summary harassment charge — all misdemeanors, WHTM reported. The former “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” star is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 25.

