Back on top: Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ reclaims No. 1 spot for 25th week

The country singer's "Choosin' Texas" regained the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Music lovers are “Choosin’ Texas” again.

The huge hit by country singer Ella Langley regained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, extending its record-breaking run of nonconsecutive weeks atop the pop charts to 25, Billboard reported.

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Langley’s summertime smash nudged Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” out of the top spot, according to Variety. Swift’s latest chart-topper, which dethroned “Choosin’ Texas,” spent three weeks at No. 1, Billboard reported.

“Patient Zero” fell to No. 5.

Tate McRae’s “Housewife” debuted at No. 2 this week; Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan’s “Expectations” are at No. 3, while Zach Bryan’s “Lies,” featuring Lana Del Rey, was at No. 4, according to Billboard.

The newest rankings are for the week ending Oct. 31.

Here is the list of the longest-leading hits, ranked by most weeks spent at No. 1, since the Billboard Hot 100 chart debuted in August 1958:

25 weeks (to date), “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley, 2026;

22, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey, 2019-26;

19, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey, 2024;

19, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019;

16, “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, 2023;

16, “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, 2017;

16, “One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, 1995-96.

Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” was released in October 2025 and debuted on the Hot 100 chart dated Nov. 1, 2025, according to Billboard. It was the 27-year-old’s fifth career entry on the Hot 100 and became her first top-10 hit in January 2026.

After “Choosin’ Texas” first reached No. 1 on Feb. 14, it was dethroned for two weeks, Deadline reported. Although the song has bounced in and out of the top spot three times since then, it regained the No. 1 spot again on July 4 before Swift’s latest hit.

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