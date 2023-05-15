Baby dies after hit by train in Missouri

Baby dies when hit by train in Missouri A 1-year-old girl was hit by a freight train last Saturday morning while she was "stationary" on the tracks, according to police. (Oleh Stefaniak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 1-year-old girl died when she was struck by a train, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report said the child was “stationary on the track” when she was struck by a freight train last Saturday morning in Harden, Missouri, north of Kansas City.

The BNFS 2009 GE train was headed east when the incident occurred, according to an official who spoke with Newsweek.

There has been no word from officials if any arrests had been made. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Sunday that it had been investigating “a tragic event” along with several other agencies. Sheriff Scott Childers said there would be no comment at the time of the post. There is yet to be any further information from authorities.