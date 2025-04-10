Babe Ruth’s home for sale for $1.86M

A Florida house that had been the home of slugger Babe Ruth is now on the market.

The home located at 346 16th Avenue Northeast, in St. Petersburg, Florida, is on the market for $1.86 million.

According to the listing, the home was built in 1924 and has three beds and three baths in its 1,713 square feet of living space.

Ruth lived there during spring training with the Yankees in 1935.

The home was considered dilapidated by its previous owner, but Tampa preservationist Maureen Stafford was called in by the real estate agent to make sure it wouldn’t be hit with the wrecking ball.

“A builder would not have kept it. A builder would have bulldozed it,” Stafford said.

She had completed more than 30 preservation projects and was just about ready to retire, but she decided not to.

“I was just finishing my swan song, and I thought, ‘I have to look at this house at least,” Stafford explained. “Oh, this was screaming, ‘Save me. ’ It was one breath from absolute death, which would have been the wrecking ball. I just couldn’t do that.”

She said it was filled with mold and the home’s structure was gone.

For three and a half years, she spent more than $1 million to restore it to its full potential and get it ready to sell to the perfect owner.

“Total excavation under the home with structural supports, foundation and the walls. Other than the integrity of the outside, it was like the whole inside was rebuilt,” real estate agent Sharon Kantner said.

In addition to the history of the home, it has a wet bar, crown molding, coffered ceilings, an open floor plan and two floors. It boasts new air conditioning and high-end appliances. The bungalow-style home is also up to current code.

The Bambino wasn’t the only big name to call the residence home. George Gandy Sr., who built the Gandy Bridge, also lived there for a time. The bridge was the first span to link Tampa and St. Petersburg, built in 1922. Gandy paid the $3 million at the time (worth about $56 million now) to have 1,500 workers build the 2.5-mile bridge. He opened it as a toll bridge in 1924.

The original bridge was replaced in 1956 and was expanded twice in 1976 and 1996.

Another home connected to Ruth is also on the market.

His New York Upper West Side, three-bedroom apartment at 345 W. 88th Street is going for $1.59 million.

The apartment was much larger when Ruth lived there from 1920 to 1940, boasting 12 rooms that have been divided between two apartments now.

© 2025 Cox Media Group