Atlanta R&B singer Jacquees accused of biting woman at bar

Arrested: R&B singer-rapper Jacquees was arrested after an incident at a suburban Atlanta bar. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

BUFORD, Ga. — An Atlanta-based R&B singer is accused of biting a female employee at a suburban bar on Thursday, authorities said.

Jacquees, whose legal name is Rodriguez Jacquees Broadnax, was arrested early Friday and charged with simple battery and misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement, according to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

The incident occurred at Local Tap, a bar near the Mall of Georgia in Buford, located approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Police responding to the bar at about 11:30 p.m. EDT said they were told by witnesses that Broadnax was being “loud and boisterous” and was fighting with security personnel, the television station reported.

The victim told police Broadnax choked her and bit her on the hand, according to WSB.

Police said they found Broadnax in a nearby parking lot. He allegedly refused to cooperate and attempted to flee, according to WSB. An office fired a stun gun at the singer and then arrested him, the television station reported.

Broadnax, whose residence in online records was listed as Braselton, Georgia, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 1:26 a.m. EDT on Friday.

He was released at 8:46 a.m. EDT on Friday after posting $3,700 bail, online records show.

The singer was in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to his Instagram account.

“It’s all love wit’ me ... always,” he wrote.

Broadnax later posted an Instagram stories entry that showed him performing in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Broadnax was nominated for R&B song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018 and for best male R&B artist at the BET Awards in 2020, according to WSB.

