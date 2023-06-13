Asteroid the size of a bridge flying past Earth on Monday, NASA says

Asteroid to fly close to Earth An asteroid that is 1,500 feet long will pass Earth at a distance of 1.9 million miles on Monday. (buradaki/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

>> Read more trending news

An asteroid that is 1,500 feet long will pass Earth at a distance of 1.9 million miles on Monday, according to NASA.

>> Read more trending news

The asteroid -- called 1994 XD – has been described as “potentially dangerous,” though according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, there is currently no danger of the asteroid hitting Earth.

According to NASA, 1994XD is larger than most asteroids that move so close to Earth. Because of its size, NASA has classified it as a “potentially hazardous object.”

The asteroid orbits Earth every 1,310 days, or about every three-and-a-half years, according to spacereference.org.

In addition to 1994 XD, another asteroid will pass by Earth on Thursday. That asteroid, known as 2020 DB5, will make a close pass by Earth at approximately 2.6 million miles.

NASA said there have been seven asteroids over the past 30 days and 105 over the past year that have passed closer to Earth than the moon.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!