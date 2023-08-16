Arizona State University offering social psychology course on Taylor Swift Arizona State University announced a new course being offered to students for the fall semester that dives into the psychology of Taylor Swift. (Getty Images/John Medina/iStock/CRobertson/Getty Images/John Medina/iStock/CRobertson)

Arizona State University announced a new course being offered to students for the fall semester that dives into the psychology of Taylor Swift.

In a news release, ASU says the course is called “Psychology of Taylor Swift - Advanced Topics of Social Psychology.” The content of the course will come from Swift’s hit songs, family, friends, fame, and more.

The class is being offered to students for the fall semester, ASU said.

The class will be taught by Alexandra Wormley who believes the content will create conversation and become a tool to learn concepts of psychology, ASU said.

“The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena — gossip, relationships, revenge,” said Wormley, according to the news release.

Wormley is a Ph.D. student in ASU’s Department of Psychology, according to KSAZ. She says the course is “not a fan club meeting.” It’s about connecting a theme from her album to a social psychology topic.

“Taylor’s sixth album, ‘Reputation,’ is her comeback after disappearing from the spotlight due to conflicts with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She enacts her revenge on them — and the broader media landscape — by dropping an incredibly successful album along with a stadium tour. The students know this — but do they know why we like revenge? Do they know how we enact revenge? Social psychology can tell us,” Wormley said in an interview on ASU’s website, according to the news outlet.

Earlier in the year, Stanford University offered a course called “All Too Well (Ten Week Version)” that went into depth about Swift’s track, “All Too Well” as part of the university’s “Italic 99″ courses, Rolling Stone reported.

Last year, New York University offered a course at its Clive Davis Institute about Taylor Swift as well that went into enjoying and engaging with music as well as understanding the impact her songwriting has had on her as a person. The course was taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, according to the outlet.

