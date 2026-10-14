Apple introduces AI-driven home hub HomeView

As we debate the future of AI, Apple is rolling out a new device that could challenge Amazon Echo and Google Nest.

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The iPhone maker announced Apple HomeView, which it billed as “a new way to enjoy entertainment, stay connected, and manage the home.”

The home hub has a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and brings together entertainment, connections, and home management.

It will play music, make FaceTime calls, and provide hands-free automation with voice control, powered by a new version of Siri AI. According to The New York Times, the device can recognize up to six household members and customize its content for each user.

“Everybody has an iPhone in their pocket, so it has to be a different experience that you’re trying to sell in order to make it compelling,” Carolina Milanesi, the president of Creative Strategies, told the Times. She said that Siri has “to become useful in a family setting, not just to an individual.”

HomeView can either be used on a stand or mounted on a wall. Apple is working with LG and Schneider Electric to create accessories such as a lock, video doorbell and thermostat to work with the HomeView.

The Times said it will compete with a device OpenAI is expected to release.

The company also announced an updated HomePod mini, which was its first competition with Google Home and Amazon Echo, and a new Apple TV streaming device. Both will have faster processors to run the company’s fastest AI. HomePod will start at $149, and Apple TV will start at $299, the Times reported.

Apple already introduced its newest iPhone, the iPhone Duo, which goes on sale in just over a week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

HomeView is available for preorder, with release on Nov. 13 and will start at $299.

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