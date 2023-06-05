Anna Shay, ‘Bling Empire’ reality star, dead at 62

Anna Shay, who appeared in the Netflix reality show “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62.

Shay, who starred in 22 episodes of the series in 2021 and 2022, died after suffering a stroke, Variety reported, citing a statement from her family.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” Shay’s family wrote. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Anna Shay, who appeared in Netflix’s “Bling Empire” reality show, has died after suffering a stroke. She was 62 years old. https://t.co/tQWrdqkQlW — Variety (@Variety) June 5, 2023

Shay starred on “Bling Empire” with Kane Lim, Gabriel and Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie and other Asian American socialites in the Los Angeles area. The show has been called a real-life version of “Crazy Rich Asians,” according to Variety.

Shay was one of three children born to Edward Shay, a U.S. global defense contractor and the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her Japanese-Russian mother, Ai Oizumi Shay, worked in pearl and silk imports, the entertainment news website reported. She was also the granddaughter of a Russian count and ambassador to China and Japan, according to Variety.

“Bling Empire” co-star Kevin Kreider paid tribute to Shay in an Instagram post.

“You never know when your last goodbye will be,” Kreider wrote. “So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

After Anna Shay’s father died in 1995, her brother, Allen Shay, became the company’s CEO. The siblings sold the company to Lockheed Martin in 2006, making them heirs to the company fortune, Variety reported.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Magazine, Shay said her mother told her that, “You were born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon.’”

Anna Shay was last active on social media in December, People reported. She posted thanks on her Instagram account to Netflix and wished her followers a good holiday season.

She is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp and several unnamed grandchildren, according to People.

